Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12725
Amount
$3,298.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kenneth Jackson, et al.
9703 Sandusky Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
113.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4520 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
550
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1100
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
550
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1100
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1100
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
550
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 