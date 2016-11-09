Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 12731
- Amount
- $1,565.30
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Tracey A. Goings-Tolliver, et al.
1215 East 84 StreetCleveland Ohio 44103
About your information and the public record.