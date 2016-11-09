Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12732
Amount
$1,144.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hi Estate, LLC
15581 Brookhurst Street
Westminster California 92683
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HI ESTATE LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
87.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
87 
Lot Square Ft.
2784 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 