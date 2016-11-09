Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12741
Amount
$2,332.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Witzprops, LLC, et al.
31460 Crabtree Lane
Solon Ohio 44139
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WITZPROPS, L.L.C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
37.60 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 