Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12743
Amount
$448.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Gregory A. Carley, et al.
3223 W. 35th St
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CARLEY, GREGORY A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
73.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
73 
Lot Square Ft.
2190 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 