Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12754
Amount
$4,408.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Willie M. Wilson, et al.
894 East 149 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILSON, WILLIE M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 