Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
12755
Amount
$456.54
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Yolanda Jones, et al.
9702 Bessemer Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CASEY, PAUL & ALISHA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
102 
Lot Square Ft.
4080 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 