Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 8, 2016
Case Number
12764
Amount
$1,506.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Leonard V. Markley, et al.
1250 Cross Creek Dr.Unit 58
Brunswick Ohio 44212
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
85.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
85 
Lot Square Ft.
3400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 