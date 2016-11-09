Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 8, 2016
Case Number
12768
Amount
$5,153.46
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James C. Bryant, Sr., et al.
1335 E. 86 St
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Bryant, James C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
4560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 