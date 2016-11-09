Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 8, 2016
Case Number
12770
Amount
$609.13
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Linda Lee, et al.
10831 Churchill Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3104 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4403 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
776
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1552
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1164
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1552
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1552
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 