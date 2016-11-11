Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12788
Amount
$4,967.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dannie G. Dalton, et al.
3457 E. 52nd St.
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DALTON,DANNIE G 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
7000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 