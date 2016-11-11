Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12793
Amount
$4,373.78
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Jory Sears, et al.
5910 Luther Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SEARS JORY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
32.50 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4356 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 