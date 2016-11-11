Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 12796
- Amount
- $2,125.26
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Vaughn L. Moore, et al.
4308 E. 72nd St.Cleveland Ohio 44105
