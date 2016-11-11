Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12802
Amount
$872.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Shirley A. Yerega
4866 Southwood Dr.
Brooklyn Ohio 44144
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3147 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR APTS 40+ U 
Neighborhood
27074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3390 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1691
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1456
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1691
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
Area
1456
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
2ND
 