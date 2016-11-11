Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
12807
Amount
$18,872.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

RMW Limited, et al.
5885 Landerbrook Dr., #340
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13818 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27177 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2560
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2560
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2560
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
3205
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3205
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1946
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5493
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
2746
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
5493
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 