Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 10, 2016
Case Number
12808
Amount
$309.44
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jean A. Root, et al.
6902 Luelda Ave.
Parma Ohio 44129
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PAVLEK, MARGARET A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
52.10 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
52 
Lot Square Ft.
1878 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 