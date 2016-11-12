Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 10, 2016
Case Number
12810
Amount
$4,156.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mark Jaber, et al.
774 True Rd., Se
Dennison Ohio 44621
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CROSS COUNTRY ACQUISITIONS I, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
3330 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 