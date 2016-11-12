Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 10, 2016
Case Number
12812
Amount
$181.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John C. Jackson, et al.
3465 E. 142nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 