Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 10, 2016
Case Number
12816
Amount
$475.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

2127 Hampstead, LLC, et al.
1300 E. 9th St., Ste. 900
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
2127 HAMPSTEAD LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
75.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
75 
Lot Square Ft.
3000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 