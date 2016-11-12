Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 12823
- Amount
- $1,429.96
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County
1200 Ontario
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Columbus Kelly, et al.
15912 Elberta AveCleveland Ohio 44128
