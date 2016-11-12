Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871477
Amount
$62,488.49
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
M&T. Bank
1 Fountain Plaza
Buffalo New York 14223

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972

Defendant

Hazel England, et al.
826 West Dr.
Sheffield Lake Ohio 44054
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2701 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
25073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5160 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
880
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1781
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
880
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1821
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
880
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 