Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871500
Amount
$81,682.15
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Edna M Spencer, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
