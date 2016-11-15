Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871503
Amount
$189,435.84
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Carrington Mortgag Services Llc, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim California 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Myrna F. Snow, et al.
25019 Duffield Road
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SNOW, AARON, TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.34400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
150 
Lot Square Ft.
15000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 