Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
November 7, 2016
Case Number
871533
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Brittany Student
C/O Spangenberg Shibley & Liber Llp, 1001 Lakeside Ave. East, Ste. 1700
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Nicholas Anthony DiCello
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave East, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance
2 North Jackson St., Ste. 605
Montgomery Alabama 36104
