Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 12835
- Amount
- $434.97
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Brian Moore, et al.
678 E. 118th StCleveland Ohio 44108
