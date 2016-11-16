Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
12856
Amount
$7,138.02
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Rita R. Cole, et al.
5229 Luther Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COLE, RITA R. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
6700 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 