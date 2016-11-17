Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
12864
Amount
$195.39
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nouvelle Espoir Dev. Corp.
2322 E. 34 St
Cleveland Ohio 44115
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.10 
Legal Frontage
57.10 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
5963 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 