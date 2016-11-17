Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
12868
Amount
$2,177.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Latrice Cornelius, et al.
1312 East 77th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 