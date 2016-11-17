Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
12871
Amount
$9,121.36
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Glenville Development Corporation, et al.
10640 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GLENVILLE DEVELOPMENT CORPORAT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5335 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
66.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8624 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
970
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1940
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1940
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1940
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1455
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 