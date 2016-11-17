Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 871644
- Amount
- $108,904.78
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Villanueva
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
502 Parkway Plaza Blvd, Ste. 200Charlotte North Carolina 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Kevin Anthony Rogers, et al.
907 Englewood RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
