Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 9, 2016
Case Number
871644
Amount
$108,904.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
502 Parkway Plaza Blvd, Ste. 200
Charlotte North Carolina 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Kevin Anthony Rogers, et al.
907 Englewood Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WAGNER, TODD E. & SPLICHAL, KA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.20700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
9000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 