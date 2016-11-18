Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 12888
- Amount
- $2,523.09
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Avery McKissack, et al.
4085 E. 78th StCleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 3060
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 27071
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.26700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 193.50
- Legal Frontage
- 60.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 11639
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV