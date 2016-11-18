Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
November 10, 2016
Case Number
871733
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ashley Michalic
551 Corkhill Rd., Apt. 261
Bedford Ohio 44146

Plaintiff's Attorney

David Allen Herman Jr.
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

Progressive Specialty Insurance Company
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Highland Heights Ohio 44143
