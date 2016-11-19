Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 17, 2016
Case Number
12902
Amount
$1,914.32
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bertha Robinson, et al.
2968 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
5840 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 