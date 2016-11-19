Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
871772
Amount
$29,265.06
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton Oregon 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Mary F. Kyles, et al.
17414 Biltmore Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KYLES, MARY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
127.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
127 
Lot Square Ft.
5334 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 