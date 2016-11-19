Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 871772
- Amount
- $29,265.06
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200Beaverton Oregon 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Mary F. Kyles, et al.
17414 Biltmore Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
