Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
871801
Amount
$167,049.83
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dollar Bank FSB
Co Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.
Canton Ohio 44702

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Dorothy Barhams-Pirrung, etc., et al.
15445 Lake Shore Blvd., Apt. 32
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PIRRUNG, DOROTHY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
204.20 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
7700 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 