Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 871805
- Amount
- $32,926.74
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Richard James Scaletta, et al.
13275 Strathmore Dr.Valley View Ohio 44125
