Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 14, 2016
Case Number
871805
Amount
$32,926.74
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Richard James Scaletta, et al.
13275 Strathmore Dr.
Valley View Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.45600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
193.20 
Legal Frontage
111.40 
Average Depth
193 
Lot Square Ft.
19883 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 