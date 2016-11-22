Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
12906
Amount
$3,173.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Laura Davis, et al.
16006 Holmes Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAVIS, LAURA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
119 
Lot Square Ft.
4760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 