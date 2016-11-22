Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 18, 2016
- Case Number
- 12910
- Amount
- $2,561.74
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Constance M. Hereford, et al.
P. O. Box 28593
Cleveland, OH 44128
