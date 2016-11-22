Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 18, 2016
Case Number
12912
Amount
$595.61
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Isaac Johnson Jr., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
REO SOLUTIONS USA, INC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
91.00 
Legal Frontage
36.00 
Average Depth
91 
Lot Square Ft.
3276 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 