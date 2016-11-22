Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
871910
Amount
$4,080.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Demetrius D. Jones, et al.
14208 Shaw Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENEFICIAL HOMES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
86.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
86 
Lot Square Ft.
3010 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 