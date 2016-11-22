Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 871916
- Amount
- $961.84
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Villanueva
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Credit Rite Solutions, LLC, et al.
Secretary Of The State Of Ohio, 180 East Broad Street, 15th Floor
Columbus, OH 43266
