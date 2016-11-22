Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
November 15, 2016
Case Number
871926
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Laura Petruziello, et al.
6522 Aberdeen Lane
Medina Ohio 44256

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Robert Lansdowne
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
