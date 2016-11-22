Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 871926
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Laura Petruziello, et al.
6522 Aberdeen LaneMedina Ohio 44256
Plaintiff's Attorney
Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber LLP
1001 Lakeside Ave. E.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
