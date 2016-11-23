Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- November 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 12926
- Amount
- $24,419.21
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Tri-Square Corporation
6055 Rockside Woods Blvd., Ste. 100Independence Ohio 44131
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- E-2
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 370
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 66087
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 7.64000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 119.50
- Legal Frontage
- 291.70
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 332798
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV