Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 21, 2016
Case Number
12935
Amount
$508.37
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Deangelo Edward Thomas, et al.
3284 East 132nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3804 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4080 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
951
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1902
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
20
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1902
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1902
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1902
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 