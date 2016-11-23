Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 16, 2016
Case Number
871938
Amount
$72,302.81
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Louis J. Barle, et al.
5161 East 115th Street
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
6750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 