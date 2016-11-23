Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 16, 2016
Case Number
871957
Amount
$78,319.44
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Michael V. Palcisco, et al.
372 Dalwood Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PALCISCO, MICHAEL V. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
118.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
118 
Lot Square Ft.
4956 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 