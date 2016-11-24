Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12950
Amount
$4,381.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David Stoudmire, et al.
14628 Ardenall Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STOUDMIRE, DAVID 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 