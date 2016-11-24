Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12956
Amount
$246.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Norman Pettit, et al.
8575 Hubbard Road
Auburn California 95602
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PETTIT, NORMAN N. & DEBORA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
4590 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 