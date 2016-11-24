Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 22, 2016
Case Number
12957
Amount
$8,874.65
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Leonard Brooks, et al.
2622 Martin Luther King Dr
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROOKS, LEONARD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.70 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
6151 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 