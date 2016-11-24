Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
November 16, 2016
Case Number
872003
Amount
$11,170.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Midfirst Bank
999 Nw Grand Blvd. Ste. 100
Oklahoma City Oklahoma 73118

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972

Defendant

Kenneth Johnson, etc., et al.
P. O. Box 24701
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
UNIPRO LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4296 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5320 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1074
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2148
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2148
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2148
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2148
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 